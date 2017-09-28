Liam Gallagher says his ‘only regret’ is Noel ‘becoming a dickhead’

Ex-Oasis frontman claims his brother's "head got turned"

Liam Gallagher has said that his “only regret” about Oasis splitting up is that brother Noel “became a dickhead”.

Oasis split in 2009 and the Gallagher brothers haven’t spoken since. Liam is set to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6, while Noel’s latest High Flying Birds record ‘Who Built The Moon?’ will come out on November 24.

Liam recently spoke to The Big Issue – with that issue coming out on October 2 – when he was asked about reports that Noel waits for Liam to have left before he visits their mother at Christmas. “Yeah, it’s a bit sad,” Liam said. “But that’s life ain’t it? I don’t need to feel guilty about anything.”

“I have nothing to apologise for when it comes to Oasis ending,” Liam went on. “That was not my doing. That was all Noel. I just got dealt those cards so I moved on. Yeah, I miss the band. I miss having the lads about.”

Liam continued: “The only regret I have is that our kid [Noel] became a dickhead. I regret his head got turned and he brought The Sun into our dressing rooms. Other than that, I don’t regret one bit. People know we meant it and we didn’t kiss arse to get where we got. It’s all been amazing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam revealed what he would do if he went bald.

Earlier today (September 28), he unveiled a live video for his latest single ‘Greedy Soul’.

You can see Liam’s UK live dates in full below:

October

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

November

1 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena