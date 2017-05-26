Liam Gallagher responds to claims of feud with The Stone Roses
'Probably fake news'
Liam Gallagher has denied rumours of any feud or ill will between him and The Stone Roses. Watch our video interview with Gallagher above.
The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman turned solo star was speaking to NME as part of our rare in-depth cover interview. When putting a variety of topics to him, Gallagher responded to rumours that emerged in The Sun that bad blood was brewed between the two when he was allegedly ‘escorted’ out of a Stone Roses gig in Dubai.
“Probably fake news,” Gallagher told NME. “I get on well with them. Was that in The Sun? There’s always a couple of c**ts in that paper who try to throw a spanner in the works.”
He added: “I get on well with Ian Brown, I get on well with Mani, I get on well with them all.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
After teasing his debut solo track ‘Wall Of Glass‘, Gallagher’s solo album ‘As You Were’ will follow in October. Meanwhile, he kicks off a solo tour next here – find out which Oasis tracks he will and won’t be playing.
Liam Gallagher’s full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.
May
30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
June
1 – London, Electric Brixton
10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands