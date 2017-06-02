Liam Gallagher responds to rumours he’s performing at Glastonbury

Emily Eavis says a "really big" secret set is being lined up... could it be Liam?

Liam Gallagher has responded to rumours he’ll be performing at this month’s Glastonbury festival.

The former Oasis frontman is playing his first ever solo gigs this week and fans are speculating that he could call in at the Somerset festival at the end of June. Organiser Emily Eavis recently teased that “a really big” secret set is being kept under wraps.

However, when asked by Radio X if he’s playing Glastonbury, Gallagher remained coy, saying: “Erm, I’m not sure man. I mean, I’d like to. Yeah, if they ask us, yeah I’ll play it.”

The singer played his first solo gig in Manchester earlier this week and has also unveiled his new single ‘Wall Of Glass’. Fans on Twitter have responded favourably to the track.

He has also addressed ongoing speculation about a possible Oasis reunion, responding to rumours that the band could reform for the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert this weekend. The band have “unfinished business,” he admitted in an interview where he was quizzed about the rumoured reunion.

He said: “If Oasis ever got back together… if they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t. A lot of people go, ‘Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then’. Mate, if we ever got back together, it would be happening. There’d be no dodgy gigs, it’d be bang on. So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things, innit.”

Meanwhile, Liam has also explained why he sent brother Noel a birthday tweet when he celebrated turning 50 over the weekend.

His debut solo album ‘As You Were’ is expected to drop in October.