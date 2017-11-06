Raise a glass...

Liam Gallagher has denied becoming firm drinking buddies with Shane MacGowan, after it was claimed that the pair regularly meet for boozy sessions at a pub in North London.

A report in the Daily Star claimed that the pair regularly meet at the Boogaloo Pub in Highgate to drink together and shout “boozy monologues” across the table.

“Shane is still in a wheelchair after he fractured his pelvis a couple of years ago, but Liam is always jumping up and down as he tells his stories. But they aren’t really conversing – they’re just telling their own stories to each other one after the other”, the source claimed.

“Shane mumbles something Liam can’t understand, then Liam gets up and starts jumping up and down talking about Oasis and his solo career.

“It’s clear Shane doesn’t have a clue what Liam’s saying either, because he never interrupts and after a while just starts mumbling again. They really are an odd couple.”

But Liam has now categorically denied the claims and says that he’s never even met the legendary Pogues hellraiser.

“I’ve never met Shane Macgowan in my life let alone had a drink with him as you were LG x”, Liam wrote on Twitter.

It’s unlikely that Liam would be able to find time for a boozy meet-up with Shane either, as he’s currently preoccupied with his solo UK and Ireland tour, which kicked off last month with a show in Dublin.