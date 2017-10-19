Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite songs by The Stone Roses, The Smiths, The La’s…and Blur

Do you agree with Liam's choices?

Liam Gallagher has revealed his favourite songs by seminal acts including The Stone Roses, The Smiths, The La’s and even Blur.

The Oasis and Beady Eye turned solo star was conversing with fans via Twitter last night, when they asked him a wide range of questions – including his personal choice cuts from some huge bands.

Asked about his favourite track by The Smiths, he replied:

When quizzed about fellow Mancunians The Stone Roses, he compared ‘Standing Here’ to Jimi Hendrix:

Having been very vocal about his longstanding love for The La’s, he stated that his most beloved song by Mavers and co was:

He also selected a legendary single from Happy Mondays:

And as for The Doors:

Despite his renowned Britpop rivalry with the band, Gallagher also told followers what his favourite song by Blur was:

He also added that his favourite film was ‘Quadrophenia’ by The Who:

Despite declaring ‘war’ on Albarn following his Gorillaz collaboration with brother Noel and ‘turning him into a massive girl’, Liam recently said that he ‘never had a problem with Blur’ – and that they’re ‘madder than Oasis these days‘

In a new interview, Gallagher shared a fond memory of a recent run-in with Blur bassist Alex James.

“I saw one of them the other night at some awards do,” said Gallaghre. “What’s the bass player called? Alex. He had a pair of shorts on. I think it was the first day back at school. They’re madder than us these days. He was completely off his fucking box.”

“I never had any problem with Blur,” he continued. “The rivalry was all a bit of a laugh for me. But you still wouldn’t catch me doing backing vocals for Damon Albarn.”

Liam also made headlines this week after blaming Noel for the bad reputation of their third album ‘Be Here Now‘.

Gallagher is currently celebrating after his debut solo album ‘As You Were‘ went straight in at No.1 and became the fastest-selling vinyl record of the last 20 years. The album outsold the rest of the top 20 combined after shifting a massive 103,000 records in its first week.