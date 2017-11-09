Liam Gallagher reveals who he wants to support him at Finsbury Park

Gallagher wants some grime

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he wants Skepta to support him on the line-up for his upcoming headline show at Finsbury Park.

In an interview with Dave Berry for the secret Absolute Radio gig at London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club earlier this week (where one fan fulfilled his request to peel a potato throughout the show), Liam once again spoke of his respect for Skepta – hoping that he can add to the ‘danger’ of his upcoming outdoors show in London next summer.

Looking back on the last time Oasis headlined Finsbury Park, Gallagher said: “I loved that gig, man. It was really fucking dangerous and I liked it. So hopefully we’ll have a bit of the same.”

Asked about who else would be performing across the two stages, Gallagher replied: “It can’t all be 90s stuff, man. We’ve got to mix it up a bit. I’d like to get Skepta playing, have something a bit different.”

The full Bethnal Green gig will be broadcast at 7pm on Thursday November 23 here.

“My kid Gene is bang into Skepta,” Gallagher told NME earlier this year. “I like the look of him. He looks a bit odd and kooky. He’s a bit funky.”

He continued: “He looks cool, man. Odd and cool. I can’t wait to meet him.”

Speaking about his respect from grime, Liam added: “Anger’s an energy, mate. It’s where it’s at, man. I’d rather that than some f**king watered-down f**king guitar band.”

“I feel like the Earth is a re-print of a re-print of a print of a re-print,” Skepta told NME when asked about Liam’s comments. There are people who take on different objectives and missions in life. When you grow older, there’s a a void – and right now I’m filling a space where a lot of old rock, grime, hip-hop, punk artists left a vacant space. Everything has gone about the internet, everything has gone about the likes, everything has gone about social networking. I still have that…I can’t even put my finger on it, but I still have it.

“I like that these places I’m taking of the people that I respect and these people before me…Of course they’re respecting – they’re in touch. Liam’s in touch, bro. You can see. Not everybody really knows what’s happening. It’s a presence, it’s apparent, I’m here. You can see it in there eyes, you can see it in Bowie’s eyes when he takes a photo, rest in peace. There are so many of them.”

He added: “We get it, and when we see people who get it, we know that they get it as well. I’m happy that I represent that. Thanks to my mum and dad for giving me the right tools of life to get to this point.”

Liam Gallagher headlines London’s Finsbury Park on Friday June 29. Tickets are available here.

‘As You Were’ by Liam Gallagher is out now.