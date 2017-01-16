Liam Gallagher to play gig with Richard Ashcroft

Ex-Oasis frontman is currently prepping his debut solo album

Richard Ashcroft has revealed that he will play live with Liam Gallagher later this year.

Former Oasis frontman Gallagher announced last year that he is set to release a solo album in 2017, saying that he will “probably fuck off forever” if the record fails.

Having recently been confirmed for his first solo festival appearance, rumours have also circulated of Gallagher’s first solo gig in London.

Now, The Verve frontman Ashcroft has told Q magazine: “I played a show with Noel a few months ago and I’m playing with Liam later in the year.”

Asked who would he pick if he had to choose between Liam and brother Noel Gallagher, Ashcroft said: “I would have to politely tell them both that I had something else on and stay at home.”

Getty

“I wouldn’t be daft enough to give Liam any advice on going solo,” Ashcroft is also quoted as saying. “He can just be himself and do what he loves and people will connect to it.”

“We miss those characters, these people with an opinion. Most people just don’t [give an opinion] unless they believe they’re getting some sort of PC credit. Then they’re out there, appeal after appeal, holding babies and making everyone feel really guilty and miserable around Christmas.”

Gallagher had previously denied reports that he was releasing a solo album, saying that he wouldn’t do so because he’s “not a c*nt”. He later tweeted: “It’s official, I’m a c*nt”.

Liam recently hit out at brother Noel for ‘brown nosing’ U2.