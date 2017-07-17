Here's how to get your hands on free tickets

It has been announced today that Liam Gallagher will play Rough Trade NYC later this month.

The show will be in support of his upcoming record ‘As You Were’, due for release on the 6th October 2017. The musician will then return to the states in November to tour the record.

The concert will be held in-store at Rough Trade NYC, in Brooklyn. With doors at 4:30pm, tickets for the concert are free to those who pre-order ‘As You Were’ as a CD or LP in person from the store. Tickets are limited to two per person.

Liam Gallagher recently unveiled the new video for his track ‘Chinatown’, taken from ‘As You Were’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Read Liam Gallagher: Back in business – the full NME cover feature