Liam Gallagher says he’ll ‘come back stronger’ after his ‘two failed bands’

'They should be fucking scared - this is the third coming'

Liam Gallagher has said that any doubt around his potential as a solo artist after being in “two failed bands” has inspired him to ‘come back stronger’.

This year saw Gallagher launch his solo career after the demise of former bands Oasis and Beady Eye. Now, he’s back and refusing to ‘let the critics win’.

“I’m fucking glad I’m back, mate,” he told GQ, “because I know for a fact they’re sitting there – and you say they might be happy – but they’re sitting there going, ‘Fuck me, mate. He’s come again, man. Two divorces, fucking illegitimate kids, fucking two failed bands behind him, three bad haircuts and he’s still fucking coming’.

“Oh, and I’m gonna fucking come even more, mate, do you know what I mean? Because that’s the way it is. That’s who I am. That’s what I do. I’m not gonna sit back and let them win. So they should be fucking scared. They should be afraid. Without a doubt. This is the third coming.”

As well as opening up about his relationship with the estranged daughter he had with Lisa Moorish, Liam also discussed how the key to Oasis‘ success was that Noel was a ‘boring fuck’ and he was the ‘headcase’.