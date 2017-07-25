Liam Gallagher says Noel is doing Oasis songs ‘like Dolly Parton’

"If you want to hear Oasis songs done properly come to my gigs," he said

Liam Gallagher has described his brother Noel as performing Oasis songs “like Dolly Parton.”

The former Oasis frontman is preparing to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were‘ later this year. The album will be released on October 6 and will feature singles ‘Wall Of Glass‘ and ‘Chinatown‘.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe today (July 25), Liam discussed getting back on stage after four years away. “I‘ve got the relationship back with my kids and stuff, and all is good in the world, but I’m ready to get back on stage and do some screaming and shouting.

“If you want to come and hear Oasis songs done properly come to my gigs. Our kid’s doing them like Dolly Parton.”

He also explained why he took so long off after Lowe pointed out that he hadn’t really had a break since Oasis took off. “That second [Beady Eye] album was the first album I’d never toured in America,” he said. “There were no gigs happening so I thought ‘I’m not going to do a third one.’

“There was a lot of personal stuff going down as well so I reckoned I needed a bit of time out. It was the right thing to do, you know what I mean? But I had to get away and sit in a room away from music.”

Asked what he does when he’s not busy with music, Liam replied: “Moan. Kick things. Spit at things – all sorts of stuff. Swear a lot. Kicking like a fence or an iron gate or something. I drink a lot and eat and stuff, and then I go for a run and chase squirrels. The last four years have been hell.”