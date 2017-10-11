Liam Gallagher says Pete Doherty ‘isn’t a real rockstar’, but Bradley Walsh is ‘all right’

Liam Gallagher has hit out at Pete Doherty for not being ‘a real rockstar’, but spoken out in praise of TV host and swing singer Bradley Walsh.

Earlier this year, Doherty spoke of his ‘stressification‘ after Gallagher signed up his bassist Drew McConnell for his solo band. Now, the former Oasis turned solo star has used him as an example of artists who claim to be ‘poets’ instead of ‘real rock stars’.

“He’s not a rock star though is he?,” Gallagher said to Music Week. “I don’t know what he is, but he shied away from all that. There’s a lot of people that think ‘rock star’ is a dirty word these days. ‘Ooh, I’m not rock n’ roll, I’m a poet’. Fuck off mate, when you joined a band when you were 17/18, you wanted to be like Keith Moon or Keith Richards.

“People like that piss me off. I’ve heard our kid turn around and go, ‘oh I’m not a rock star’. Yeah, you can fucking say that again mate. I’m proud to be one and I do exactly what it says on the fucking tin.”

When asked by NME earlier this year whether or not he has any contact or relationship with Pete Doherty, Gallagher replied: “No, I’ve only met him once, but that was years ago at the Forum when he was with…what are they called.. fucking, Libertines. It was just ‘hello, you’re really tall and that’. He looked like my mic stand.”

Gallagher is however, a fan of ‘The Chase’ host Bradley Walsh it seems.

“I’m having him! He’s cool man,” added Gallagher. “I like him. I haven’t got a problem with that because he’s not a real musician, he’s just having a little singsong. I’ve not heard it and that but I like him, I think he’s all right. He doesn’t take himself seriously, like myself.”

This week saw Walsh announce details of his second album, the follow-up to his best-selling British debut album of 2016.

‘As You Were’ by Liam Gallagher is out now.