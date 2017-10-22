Liam Gallagher says he’ll deliver a second solo album

The comments were made in a new interview with Absolute Radio

Liam Gallagher says fans should expect a second solo album following the success of ‘As You Were’.

The former Oasis man’s debut album became the fastest selling vinyl record of the last two decades and outsold the rest of the top 20 combined in its first week on sale, rocketing to number one. Gallagher subsequently congratulated himself and all his fans on taking the top spot.

Now, in a new interview with Absolute Radio, the ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’ has briefly mentioned that fans can expect a second solo album.

Speaking after multiple wins at the Q Awards, Gallagher said, “I’m made up that the album’s been received really well. There’s a lot of people who get a number one with like 3,000 copies these days, and that ain’t fuckin’ good enough for me. Obviously it sold well, and it seemed like people really want a Liam Gallagher record, so that’s made me happy. I guess we’ll go and do another one!”

Elsewhere in the interview, he discusses what makes a good live performance, his recent comments regarding The Stone Roses and The Verve, and more. Watch it back below.

Upon first hearing Gallagher’s new album, Liam fans hailed his solo record as a “modern day classic”.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s not a fan of Queen.

Speaking in a new interview conducted by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Liam explained: “I get Freddie Mercury has a great voice and all that, and obviously they’ve got some great songs. But I do find them a bit Queen-y.”

He added: “Listen, they’re a top band and obviously they’ve got great songs, but I dunno, man. Brian May’s guitar sound sounds like he’s got it clogged in his ass.”