Liam Gallagher discusses whether he’ll release a second solo album

Gallagher says he will "see what happens at the end of the tour"

Liam Gallagher has discussed whether he will release another solo record.

The former Oasis frontman is gearing up to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6.

Speaking to Consequence Of Sound recently, Gallagher was asked whether his upcoming LP was a one-off or the first of many solo efforts.

Liam replied: “One record at a time, man. That’s one thing I’ve learned over the last 20 years — to fucking enjoy it and be in the moment. The last couple things, I got caught up in the bubble, and it just passes you by, and you go, ‘Well, what the fuck happened there?’ So, this time, one record at a time, and I guess we’ll see how it goes.”

“You gotta live in the now, man, cause it’s precious,” the singer added. “As you get older, every day is fuckin’… You gotta wear it, you know what I mean? Thinking about the future, fuck that shit. It’s like John Lennon said, ‘Life is what happens when you’re busy making plans.’ So, we made this record, it’s sounding good, got a load of gigs to do, and they’re gonna be fucking great. I’m feeling good about it, so we’ll see what happens at the end of the tour.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher discussed his desire to form a supergroup with the Stone Roses and Richard Ashcroft. He also explained why he wears a parka 24/7, even whilst gardening.

Liam Gallagher heads on tour next month. He plays the following UK live dates:

October 30th – Belfast, The SSE Arena

November 1st – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

December 3rd – Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 4th – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

December 6th – Plymouth, Pavilions

December 7th – London, Alexandra Palace

December 10th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

December 12th – Birmingham, Arena

December 13th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 15th – Brighton, Centre

December 16th – Manchester, Arena