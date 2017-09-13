Liam Gallagher discusses whether he’ll release a second solo album
Gallagher says he will "see what happens at the end of the tour"
Liam Gallagher has discussed whether he will release another solo record.
The former Oasis frontman is gearing up to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6.
Speaking to Consequence Of Sound recently, Gallagher was asked whether his upcoming LP was a one-off or the first of many solo efforts.
Liam replied: “One record at a time, man. That’s one thing I’ve learned over the last 20 years — to fucking enjoy it and be in the moment. The last couple things, I got caught up in the bubble, and it just passes you by, and you go, ‘Well, what the fuck happened there?’ So, this time, one record at a time, and I guess we’ll see how it goes.”
“You gotta live in the now, man, cause it’s precious,” the singer added. “As you get older, every day is fuckin’… You gotta wear it, you know what I mean? Thinking about the future, fuck that shit. It’s like John Lennon said, ‘Life is what happens when you’re busy making plans.’ So, we made this record, it’s sounding good, got a load of gigs to do, and they’re gonna be fucking great. I’m feeling good about it, so we’ll see what happens at the end of the tour.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher discussed his desire to form a supergroup with the Stone Roses and Richard Ashcroft. He also explained why he wears a parka 24/7, even whilst gardening.
Liam Gallagher heads on tour next month. He plays the following UK live dates:
October 30th – Belfast, The SSE Arena
November 1st – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
December 3rd – Leeds, First Direct Arena
December 4th – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
December 6th – Plymouth, Pavilions
December 7th – London, Alexandra Palace
December 10th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
December 12th – Birmingham, Arena
December 13th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
December 15th – Brighton, Centre
December 16th – Manchester, Arena