Liam Gallagher shares his thoughts on Harry Styles’ solo music

Gallagher draws parallels between the One Direction singer's new music and his own solo career.

Liam Gallagher has given his verdict on Harry Styles‘ solo music, saying it has “interesting bits”.

After the One Direction singer released debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ in April, his debut album ‘Harry Styles’ topped charts worldwide earlier this month. Songs on the album have been likened to The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Sheryl Crow.

“I don’t mind it, man. There’s some interesting bits in it,” Liam Gallagher told NME. “I mean, I don’t know how it f**king goes, but fair play to him. I’m sure, like, it’s a bigger f**king cost. I’ve got the weight of Oasis still hanging over me and I’m sure I’ll always be that guy from Oasis, so I’m sure he’s carrying an equal weight. If he wants to get out of that pop world and into something with a bit more substance I think that’s a good thing.”

Speaking to NME in a rare, in-depth interview for this week’s cover, Liam also said: “I am Oasis – it doesn’t matter who wrote the f**king songs”. He shared his thoughts, too, on son Lennon wearing a Blur T-shirt in a recent magazine shoot.

Liam Gallagher is due to begin a UK tour in Manchester tonight (May 30). “Good morning MANCHESTER looking forward to some serious RnR tnight as you were LG x,” he wrote on Twitter this morning.

Tickets for the solo tour are on sale now and available here. Find out which Oasis tracks Liam says he will and won’t be playing.

Check out the full list of dates below.

May

30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

June

1 – London, Electric Brixton

10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

Liam Gallagher’s new single ‘Wall Of Glass’ will premiere at 7.30pm on Radio 1 tomorrow evening (May 31), and his solo album ‘As You Were’ is expected in October. He has written songs with Adele collaborator Greg Kurstin for the album.