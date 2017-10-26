Liam Gallagher shares the music that shaped him for first ever issue of NME Gold

"My heroes, my history, my life in music"

Liam Gallagher is set to tell the story of his life in music as the subject of the first edition of NME Gold.

The series of spin-off magazines will see icons celebrate the music that made them across 100 pages, where the past meets the present.

Oasis, Beady Eye and solo star Liam Gallagher is the editor of the very first edition, having poured through the extensive archives of NME (and its sister title, Melody Maker) to painstakingly put together a 100-page selection of legendary features about his heroes, his esteemed contemporaries, and the artists who have influenced him to become the icon that he is today.

Described as “a printed mixtape”, Liam runs through choice cuts of his heroes including The Beatles, John Lennon and The Sex Pistols, along his more undersung influences including Stone Roses, The Las, Jimi Hendrix and many more.

As well as his favourite music, Gallagher also discusses his own life and career – talking about everything from his debut solo album ‘As You Were’, to his mum’s knitting, his brother Noel, his love of partying with grime stars, and how he has a strong word saved for everyone – even Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Liam closes out his archival trip with a classic Oasis piece, in which NME meets the band as they undertake their first headline UK tour in June 1994 – as the frontman reflects on the chaos that saw them rise to fame.

“I’ll never get over it,” he tells Hamish MacBain of his former band’s enduring magic. “Maybe I need to go and see someone about it. The Ready Brek glow was there….”

The Liam Gallagher edition of NME Gold is £7.99 and can be bought here.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher’s acclaimed new album ‘As You Were’ is out now.