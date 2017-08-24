Liam Gallagher shares new live video of ‘For What It’s Worth’

His debut album 'As You Were' is out on October 6

Liam Gallagher has posted a new live video of his recent hit single ‘For What It’s Worth’.

Filmed in Air Studios, Gallagher is backed by his band and a string section. You can watch the video below.

It comes ahead of his debut solo album, ‘As You Were’, which is out on October 6.

It will be released on digital (standard and deluxe), CD (standard and deluxe) and vinyl (standard 12” and limited edition coloured 12” formats).

A special boxset is also available which compiles a coloured 12” vinyl of the album, an exclusive 7 inch format of ‘For What It’s Worth’, a print designed by Klaus Voorman (the artist behind The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ album cover) and additional collectors’ items.

Gallagher recently hinted that a potential Oasis reunion could be on the cards at the reopening of Manchester Arena next month

The arena will officially reopen its doors on September 9 following the terror attack at the venue in May.

The special reopening benefit concert will feature a performance from Liam’s brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher, as well as The Courteeners, Blossoms and more.

Liam recently took to Twitter to explain his absence on the bill, revealing that he already has a show in Spain booked for the same day.

However, he also hinted that he could still appear at the gig, paving the way for a possible link-up with his older sibling.

Liam had previously been critical of brother Noel for not performing at the One Love Manchester concert in June.

The reopening concert on September 9, called We Are Manchester, will give proceeds to the Manchester Memorial Fund. The fund was set up to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Manchester attack.