Listen to Liam Gallagher’s new track ‘Chinatown’

The star's debut solo album 'As You Were' will be released in October

Liam Gallagher has shared ‘Chinatown’, the latest track from his debut solo album ‘As You Were‘.

The album will feature four tracks produced by Adele/Beck collaborator Greg Kurstin, including the single ‘Wall Of Glass’. The rest of the album was produced by Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with Radiohead, Mumford and Sons, and Circa Waves.

‘Chinatown’ is a more delicate cut than ‘Wall Of Glass’, the first track to have been revealed from the record. It features fingerpicked acoustic guitars and the lyrics: “Take me down through the streets of Chinatown/Show me that you know some places.“

Listen to ‘Chinatown’ below. ‘As You Were’ is released on October 6.

Chinatown, an album by Liam Gallagher

Yesterday (June 30), Gallagher shared the album tracklist on Twitter. The former Oasis frontman revealed each track title one by one – with a small break in the middle while he charged his phone.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Bold’

3. ‘Greedy Soul’

4. ‘Paper Crown’

5. ‘For What It’s Worth’

6. ‘When I’m In Need’

7. ‘You Better Run’

8. ‘I Get By’

9. ‘Chinatown’

10. ‘Come Back To Me’

11. ‘Universal Gleam’

12. ‘I’ve All I Need’

“I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” Liam has said of the album. “It’s the Lennon Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.”

Gallagher performed tracks from the album during his well-received Glastonbury set this weekend.

‘As You Were’ is available to pre-order now from Liam Gallagher’s website. It will be released in standard and deluxe editions on digital, CD, vinyl and limited edition coloured vinyl. A special boxset is also available to pre-order from this website.

Liam’s album will arrive a month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. He recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

“I’m sure he definitely knows that I’m fucking gonna come again, without a doubt,” Liam said in an interview with Q Magazine. “Course he’s fucking arsed. He plays it like he don’t give a fuck.”