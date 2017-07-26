Liam Gallagher shares thoughts on Ed Sheeran, and explains why he’s not like him

"I don't see myself as an Ed Sheeran or a Bob Dylan."

Liam Gallagher has shared his new and reasonably complimentary thoughts on Ed Sheeran.

Back in May, the Manchester icon said he wasn’t “arsed” about the ‘Shape Of You’ singer, but now he’s given him a more positive appraisal.

“He is talented. I don’t know much about him but he is talented,” Gallagher said during an interview on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.

Gallagher also revealed why he doesn’t think of himself as a similar kind of artist to Sheeran. “I don’t see myself as a writer, I see myself as a singer first,” Gallagher explained. “I’m still learning, when I wake up in the morning and look in the mirror I just see a rock n roll singer with a dash of punk, and loads of charm. I don’t see myself as an Ed Sheeran or a Bob Dylan.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gallagher discussed an Oasis reunion, saying: “Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it.” He also accused his brother Noel of playing Oasis songs “like Dolly Parton” and revealed he had apologised to Chris Martin at One Love Manchester for all the disparaging comments he had made about him in the past.

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ is due on October 6 – around a month before brother Noel releases his new album on November 9.