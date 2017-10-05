Liam Gallagher shares his thoughts on politics, Brexit and Donald Trump

'We all live under one sky'

Liam Gallagher rarely enters the realm of politics, but in a new interview with NME, the former Oasis turned solo star has shared his views on Brexit and Donald Trump.

Tomorrow sees the release of Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were‘, and he’s also this week’s NME cover star.

“I’ve got kids in the world and I’m in the world, I watch what’s going down,” Gallagher said of his stance on politics. “I take it with a pinch of salt though, because you don’t know who to trust. I just can’t come to a conclusion without thinking they’re all cunts and I wouldn’t fuckin’ trust any of them as far as I could throw them. I find them all lying bastards.”

When pushed for opinion of Brexit, Gallagher replied: “No thoughts on it, man. I love Europe. I guess the borders have got to be tightened but all that stuff about going ‘this is my country’, I don’t get that. We all live under one sky. I certainly don’t sit there and go ‘this is my fuckin’ England, stay out’, but I think we should definitely keep an eye on who’s coming in and out of the country.

“That just makes common sense because you don’t want a load of loony cunts coming in. But good people should be allowed to move and groove wherever they want.”

And what about US President Donald Trump?

“He’s a dick. They’re all dicks,” said Gallagher. “Kim Jong fuckin’ whatever he’s called, they’re all off their fuckin’ tits. I’m here to take people away from all that. You certainly aint gonna get me stomping around like Bono.”

The new issue of the free NME hits streets tomorrow. Find your nearest copy here.

Liam Gallagher tour dates

October 2017

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

November 2017

1 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

December 2017

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Brighton, Centre

16 – Manchester, Arena