Pete Doherty speaks out after Liam Gallagher signs up his bassist for upcoming solo tour

Doherty is going through 'stressification'

Liam Gallagher has reportedly signed up Pete Doherty‘s bassist Drew McConnell to play in his band on his upcoming solo tour.

McConnell is a longtime collaborator of Doherty, having played with him in Babyshambles and under various other guises. As well as having his own solo project Helsinki, he’s fronted the musical collective Mongrel with Jon McClure and members of Arctic Monkeys, as well as playing with Supergrass’ Danny Goffey’s solo project, Van Goffy.

Now, Pete Doherty has told the Daily Star that he’s experiencing “stressification on the band front, [with] Drew playing bass guitar for Liam Gallagher’s new tour.”

Last month, it was reported that Richard Ashcroft allegedly helped Gallagher put his band together for his upcoming live shows.

NME has contacted Doherty and Gallagher’s spokespeople for comment.

There has long been an ongoing feud between Doherty and Gallagher, and they have both fathered children with solo star and Kill City singer Lisa Moorish.

In 2005, Gallagher slammed Doherty – telling NME: “What does the word Libertine mean? Freedom! He’s in the corner doing smack with a helmet on his head. There’s nothing free about that. It’s nasty.”

Gallagher recently shared a photo from the recording studio, having said that rehearsals for his tour are ‘sounding dangerous‘. He revealed that his album will be called ‘As You Were‘, the first single will be called ‘Not For Sale‘, and he has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel‘.