Liam Gallagher and Skepta wishing each other happy birthday on Twitter will warm your heart

Pair continue their blossoming bromance

Liam Gallagher and Skepta have been wishing each other happy birthday on Twitter.

Former Oasis frontman Gallagher turns 45 today (September 21), while grime MC Skepta celebrated his 35th birthday on Tuesday (September 19).

Earlier today, Liam took to Twitter to thank fans for “all the birthday vibes”, before tweeting: “Life begins at 45 then as you were LFUKING x”.

Skepta then replied, writing: “Fuck. Your birthday is 2 days after mine, yeah that makes sense.” He also adopted Gallagher’s own tweeting style, signing off with: “Happy new year brother as you were – SK”.

Pointing out how they share a star sign, Liam revealed that he bought a birthday present for Skepta. “Yes Virgo bro when you coming round my way I got a bday present for ya stay tuned there’s a natural mystic blowing true the air as you were,” he wrote, quoting Bob Marley in the process.

Liam also appeared to invite Skepta to a show on his upcoming tour.

See Liam Gallagher and Skepta’s tweets beneath.

Liam previously tweeted about Skepta back in May, writing: “Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something”.

Skepta responded by telling NME: “Liam’s in touch, bro.”

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo record ‘As You Were’ on October 6.

The singer heads on tour next month. He plays the following UK live dates:

October 30th – Belfast, The SSE Arena

November 1st – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

December 3rd – Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 4th – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

December 6th – Plymouth, Pavilions

December 7th – London, Alexandra Palace

December 10th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

December 12th – Birmingham, Arena

December 13th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 15th – Brighton, Centre

December 16th – Manchester, Arena