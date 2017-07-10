Liam Gallagher slams ‘beige boy’ Noel for being ‘blanked by naff U2 fans’

'Corporate muck, our kid'

Liam Gallagher has once again hit out at his brother Noel, following his huge support slots with U2 over the weekend.

Special Offer: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p

This weekend saw Noel Gallagher support U2 at London’s Twickenham Stadium for two nights of their ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour – culminating in a performance of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ together.

His brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam had previously attacked his decision to play with the band, accusing him of ‘brown-nosing‘ U2 before saying he’d rather ‘eat shit’ than listen to them, and damning them as a ‘naff band’ that were ‘full of shit‘.

Noel then responded by jokingly calling his tour “The U2 Catering Experience” and delivering a direct dig at Liam by signing off with “AS YOU WEREN’T..KISS-KISS.. NG” – a reference to how Liam finishes his own tweets (“As you were LG”).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Following the shows, Liam has waded back into the argument, tweeting that there’s “nothing worse than being blanked by the naffest fans in the world,” adding “as you were beige boy.”

Liam later added: “Corporate muck (our kid), (you used to) to call U2 funny eh? How many special people change.”

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6, while Noel Gallagher is currently set to release his new album with The High Flying Birds in November.