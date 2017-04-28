Liam Gallagher slams ‘gobshite’ Damon Albarn for ‘turning Noel into a massive girl’

'The next time I see him, there's gonna be war'

Liam Gallagher has hit out at Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher for their recent collaboration in Gorillaz.

Oasis and Blur were infamously Britpop rivals in the ’90s, but Noel at least appeared to bury the hatchet in recent years. Not only have they performed together on a number of occasions, but Gallagher lends guest vocals on Gorillaz‘s new song ‘We Got The Power’ with Savages‘ Jehnny Beth.

Not only did Noel then go on to invite Damon on his next solo album, but when the pair were quizzed about what his brother would think of their collaboration, Noel replied: ““Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything.”

But undeterred, now Liam has spoken out.

“Now that dick out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang their heads in shame as it’s no ‘Dancing In The Streets’ – as you were,” he Tweeted. “That gobshite out of Blur might have turned Noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me, next time I see him there’s gonna be war.”

Gorillaz’ acclaimed new album ‘Humanz‘ is out today.

Earlier this month saw Gallagher among over 90 new acts added to Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – marking his only UK festival show this year. His album will be called ‘As You Were‘, the first single will be called ‘Not For Sale‘, and he has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel‘.