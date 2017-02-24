Liam Gallagher calls out Noel Gallagher over BRIT Awards picture

The latest development in the online war of words between the Oasis brothers

Liam Gallagher has called out Noel Gallagher yet again on Twitter, this time posting a photo of his brother taken after Wednesday’s BRIT Awards.

Noel was at the ceremony on February 22 to present the award for Best British Male Solo Artist, which went to the late David Bowie – his son, Duncan Jones, accepted the award on his behalf – who Noel called “the king.”

Liam has appeared to take exception to Noel’s presence at a BRITs after party, however, taking to Twitter to slam his brother online. Posting a picture of Noel with Simon Cowell at Wednesday’s party, he accompanied the photo with the words: “NUFF SAID.”

See the tweet below.

Earlier this week, Liam teased his forthcoming solo album, warning Noel’s fans that they’ll “have nowhere to run or hide.”

Taking to Twitter, Liam told followers that ‘L FUCKIN G is on the way’, adding ‘look out, be brave’, and ‘listening forward to my new tunes all you NGHFB fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide Ha ha’ – along with what many believe to be snippets of new lyrics.

Earlier this month, a ‘source’ claimed that Richard Ashcroft had helped put together Liam’s live band for his upcoming tour dates.