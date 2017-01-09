Liam Gallagher slams Noel for ‘brown nosing’ U2

'NO SHAME'

Liam Gallagher has seemingly once again hit out at brother Noel, for ‘brown nosing U2‘.

Today saw Noel and his High Flying Birds announced as support act for U2’s upcoming Joshua Tree UK and European anniversary tour.

Noel has often spoken of his love for the stadium heroes, with the Oasis turned solo icon . He also once described the ‘honour’ of playing with them as a ‘dream come true‘, and told Desert Island Discs: “I love U2 and if you don’t get it then you don’t get it and shame on you for not. With or Without You is one of the greatest songs ever written.”

In the wake of the announcement, Liam has taken to Twitter to write: “I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off. NO SHAME” – which many are assuming is aimed at his brother and former bandmate.

The bad blood between the two continues to grow, after Liam compared Noel to Hitler and called him a ‘little toad’. He also said that he’s the one thing preventing an Oasis reunion.

He’s currently gearing up to release a solo album, with a handful of shows confirmed.

Liam has also made headlines recently for his son Lennon making his catwalk debut as a model, and slamming one online troll for mocking George Michael in the wake of his death.

U2’s upcoming UK and European ‘Joshua Tree’ tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Monday 16 January.