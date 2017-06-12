Liam Gallagher slams Noel for ‘ending’ Oasis and his ‘lack of empathy for the people of Manchester’

'Oasis is done'

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel for ‘ending’ Oasis and having a ‘lack of empathy for the people of Manchester’.

Speaking on Chris Evans’ show on BBC Radio 2 this morning, where he announced that he’d be performing at Glastonbury 2017, Liam responded for calls to Oasis to reunite – saying that Noel would refuse, and again attacking him for not performing at the One Love Manchester tribute concert.

“Oasis, that’s done mate,” Gallagher told Evans. “That’s done and has been done for a long, long time. Regardless of what happened over the weekend or whatever – Noel Gallagher doesn’t want it. Full stop. He’s quite happy doing his stuff. He doesn’t want to have to entertain me because he knows I won’t stand for his stuff. Do you know what I mean?

“He wants to surround himself with little yes men that he can hire and fire whenever he wants, but he’s not getting that with me. It doesn’t matter about me digging him out or underlining the lack of empathy and sympathy that he has for people in Manchester. That’s got nothing to do with it. Oasis is done.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

This comes after Coldplay thanked and defended Noel after the One Love Manchester show, and organisers revealed that he’d donated profits from the sale of the track ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger‘ to their the Manchester Emergency Fund.

Liam continued: “I didn’t want the band to split up in the first place. He’s made out like something really terrible has happened. He wanted to end because he wanted to go solo. I don’t know why people can’t get that into their heads. I’d do it, but it ain’t happening. Every time I say I’d do it, it sounds like I’m desperate for it. I’ve got this coming out now, the songs are absolutely stomping.”

When it was put to Gallagher that the two brothers actually get on well behind the scenes and their feud is all for show, Liam replied: “A lot of people think that man, but I wouldn’t put my mum through that. It is the real deal. We’re not fond of each other. He’s the middle child and I came along and just spoiled the party.

“Also, I’m better looking, a better singer, I’m just cooler all round. You’d have to ask him. I don’t know what his problem is, but he’s milking it mate.

Visit here to donate to the One Love Manchester campaign.

Liam Gallagher is set to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.