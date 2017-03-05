Liam Gallagher reveals solo album title

The former Oasis frontman is gearing up to release his debut record as a solo aritst

Liam Gallagher has announced the title of his forthcoming solo album, christening it ‘As You Were’.

The former Oasis frontman first confirmed that he was working on his debut solo LP back in August, with Gallagher penning a record deal with Warner Bros.

Gallagher now appears to have confirmed the title of his solo album, informing his followers on Twitter of the name ‘As You Were’. In a tweet seemingly directed at his brother Noel, the ex-Beady Eye frontman wrote: “To all you you you haters out there and I know there’s only the 1 the name of my fab new record is AS YOU WERE”.

This latest development in the roll-out of Gallagher’s solo album follows another Twitter announcement he made last month where he proclaimed that “L FUCKIN G is on the way”, before promising that Noel’s fans would have “nowhere to run or hide” once ‘As You Were’ comes out.

Meanwhile, Gallagher will play a handful of European festival dates later this year, with UK live shows yet to be announced. See his current touring schedule below.

EXIT Festival, Serbia (July 6)

Benicàssim, Spain (July 13-17)

Lollapalooza Paris, France (July 22-23)

Osheaga Music & Arts, Montreal (August 4-6)