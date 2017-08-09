Liam Gallagher: ‘The majority of solo stars are c*nts’

Singer says he would choose Oasis over a solo career

Liam Gallagher has said that there’s “far too many” solo stars and that the majority of them are “c*nts”, further reiterating that he would prefer to be back in Oasis.

The Britpop frontman had previously denied that he would go solo, arguing that he wouldn’t do so because he is “not a c**t”. Upon announcing details of his solo record, he tweeted: “It’s official I’m a c*nt”.

Speaking to Noisey recently, Gallagher was asked about these comments. He replied: “Well yeah, the majority of solo stars are c*nts. The ones that split bands up because they need their egos fuckin’ stroked are the biggest c*nts.”

He added: “If someone said to me, ‘OK, get Oasis back or go solo?’ I’d get Oasis back. There’s not enough bands out there. There’s far too many fuckin’ solo stars. It’s shit. This is the last fuckin’ roll of the dice for me. For me to go and get another band back together it’d only be compared to Oasis anyway, so what’s the fuckin’ point? So the solo thing? I’ll give it a fuckin’ go, man.”

Earlier today, Gallagher teased a new song called ‘For What It’s Worth’, airing an a capella version of the track.

Liam had previously stated that there would be new music coming this week.

Speaking to Noisey about the song, Gallagher said: “Obviously I’ve made a lot of mistakes. That’s life. I guess [‘For What It’s Worth’] is an apology to whoever. I’ve pissed a lot of people off. But I’m certainly not gonna write a song for each and every one of them. There’s one there. Fuckin’ deal with it and move on.”