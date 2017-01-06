See Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon make his catwalk debut

Father Liam is 'very proud' as teenager appears at London's Mens Fashion Week for Topman

Liam Gallagher‘s teenage son, Lennon Gallagher, has made his fashion runway debut for Topman and the ex-Oasis frontman has described himself as “very proud”.

Lennon, 17, wore Topman’s AW17 collection on the catwalk at today’s London Fashion Week Men’s show. Topman’s collection harked back to 90s rave and acid house culture.

See photos of Lennon Gallagher for Topman beneath.

Father Liam described himself as “very proud” on Twitter:

The official Topman Instagram account has also posted a photo from the event online, along with the caption: “Seen here: @lennon.gallagher hitting the catwalk for the first time and straight crushing it.” See beneath.

Lennon Gallagher was born to the Britpop singer and ex-wife Patsy Kensit in 1999. He is named after Beatles icon John Lennon.

Speaking to NME in 2012, Liam Gallagher expressed his admiration for the late singer, saying: “John Lennon means everything to me. I wouldn’t say he’s a better songwriter than McCartney, I’d say they’re both different but great. But I like Lennon’s stuff more because it’s a bit more beautiful, and it’s more mad.”

