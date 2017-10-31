This will be GOLD.

Liam Gallagher has hit back at critics after it was announced that he’d be dishing out his famously acid tongue to some of TV’s most recognisable faces after signing up for Celebrity Gogglebox.

The former Oasis man will be joined by son Gene and mum Peggy for the Channel 4 Stand Up To Cancer special.

However, he’s not the first Gallagher to take part in the show, after brother Noel first appeared on a celebrity edition in 2014, sharing the sofa with supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Describing Liam’s involvement, a source told The Sun: “Liam is one of the most opinionated celebrities ever. To get him talking about current shows will be TV Gold.”

After receiving online abuse around the announcement, Gallagher responded and took a dig at Noel’s appearance on the show.

:”I was asked to do something for charity with my [family], not supermodels and squares,” said Liam. “Get a grip. As you were.”

“If he’s half as ruthless as he is on Twitter, viewers will be in for a treat.”

Liam said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be invited on one of my favourite TV shows, the mighty Gogglebox especially with my fam and for such a great cause as Stand up To Cancer”.

He’ll be joined by rock royalty Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, along with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn will share the sofa with W1A actress Jessica Hynes, although it is not yet known which shows the Labour leader will be watching, having previously expressed a semi-secret love for Eastenders in the past.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs this Friday (November 3) .