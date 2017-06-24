Liam Gallagher talks drugs, his sons, ‘backstage dickheads’ and how he’s ‘steaming’ for Glastonbury 2017

'I'm a little aggy bastard and that's what it's all about'

Liam Gallagher has spoken out about his plans and excitement for Glastonbury 2017 ahead of his set later today.

A last minute surprise addition to the line-up, the former Oasis and Beady Eye turned solo star will be taking to The Other Stage at 5.45pm. Expect a lot of attitude, but not for him to be hanging out backstage.

“I’m steaming for Glastonbury,” Gallagher told The Times. “Now is the right time. We’ve had enough of politician rock’n’rollers who say all the right things before going back to their nice houses. I’m the truth juice, man. I’m a little aggy bastard and that’s what it’s all about. ”

Speaking of his thoughts on the backstage area of Glasto, Gallagher said:“Yeah, but there are dickheads everywhere, aren’t there? I certainly won’t be hanging around with any celebrities. I’ll be holding it down in my own little spot. And my kids [Lennon, 17, and Gene, 15] are coming for the first time, so I won’t be taking mushrooms either. Not in front of them, anyway.”

Asked how he felt about the idea of his children taking drugs at Glastonbury, Liam replied: “Not happening, mate. I haven’t got a leg to stand on, but they won’t be doing it in front of me. Because I’ll be doing it all. There’ll be none left.”

And will be going to see any other bands on the line-up?

“No way, man. I don’t like big gatherings. And then there’s the mud. I’m not ruining me clothes for no one.”

Glastonbury 2017 continues today with performances from Foo Fighters, The National, Katy Perry, Kaiser Chiefs, Craig David and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews and more from Glasto.