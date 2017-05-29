Liam Gallagher says he’ll never stop trolling Noel: ‘Over my dead body’

Ex-Oasis frontman says he will 'always' poke fun at brother Noel because it's 'f**king funny'

Liam Gallagher has said that he will “always” take a pop at brother Noel, adding: “I f**king find it funny”.

The former Oasis frontman spoke to NME for the cover of this week’s magazine. Read his full NME interview here.

There has been bad blood between the two siblings for some time, with Liam recently comparing Noel to Hitler and calling him a ‘little toad’. Liam has also said that Noel is the one thing preventing an Oasis reunion from happening.

Asked about numerous jibes he’s made towards his older sibling, Liam said: “I’ll always do it ’cos it’s fun. I f**king find it funny anyway. A lot of people tell me to grow up, but I’m not growing up, mate. People go, ‘Behave, 44, behaving like a f**king…’ and all that nonsense, but just because you’ve turned 40 or 50 doesn’t mean you have to start behaving. I don’t f**king think so. Over my dead body.”

Liam went on to add: “You spend 20 or 30 years trying to be the most realist person on the planet, then 10 years later everyone wants you to forget about all that and turn into a f**king d**k, pipe and slippers and wearing beige f**king jackets. I don’t f**king think so. I’ve built this f**king thing, I like who I am. I find myself very funny. I know who I am, I know when I’m being out of order and when I’m just doing it for a laugh. I’m never f**king changing. Never.”

Noel turns 50 today (May 29), with Liam sending a birthday message to his brother.

Speaking elsewhere in his NME interview, Liam said: “I am Oasis – it doesn’t matter who wrote the f**king songs”. He also responded to son Lennon wearing a Blur t-shirt for magazine shoot.

After teasing his debut solo track ‘Wall Of Glass‘, Gallagher’s solo album ‘As You Were’ will follow in October. Meanwhile, he kicks off a solo tour this week – find out which Oasis tracks he will and won’t be playing.

Watch Liam speak to NME in the video below:

Liam Gallagher’s full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

May

30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

June

1 – London, Electric Brixton

10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands