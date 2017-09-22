Liam Gallagher is a fan of Taylor Swift

Gallagher says that 'Shake It Off' is a "fucking tune"

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s a Taylor Swift fan.

The former Oasis frontman has spoken out against the current state of guitar music in recent times, saying that British bands “should be ashamed of the shit they put out”.

Now, in an interview with Newsweek, he’s shared his view on modern pop music, saying: “I don’t know what pop music is.”

“Taylor Swift makes some good pop songs,” Gallagher added. “You know what I mean?” ‘Shake It Off’ is a fucking tune.”

“You get ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams, which is a great pop song. Some of it is good,” Liam continued. “And then some of it is just fucking meaningless fucking bullshit, you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Liam blamed his tweets about brother Noel’s Manchester Arena reopening performance on a hack. “NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain’t buying that he doesn’t give a fuck,” Liam’s Twitter account posted at the time, adding: “Don’t buy into his PR stunt he doesn’t give a fuck”.

“Oh, that wasn’t me,” Liam said. “Someone hacked my Twitter account… Yeah, I wouldn’t do that. I wouldn’t say stuff like that. Can you believe that?” He went on to reiterate: “Someone hacked into it and tweeted them for me. I wouldn’t do that stuff. The police are looking into it now as we speak.”

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6, while Noel’s new record comes out in November.