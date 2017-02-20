Liam Gallagher teases new album: ‘Noel’s fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide’

'L FUKIN G IS ON HIS WAY'
Liam Gallagher has teased fans that music from his upcoming debut solo album is coming soon – saying that ‘Noel’s fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide’.
The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman has been at work on his debut solo effort since signing a record deal with Warner Bros last year.
While a number of European festival tour dates have been revealed, so UK dates have been announced and no music from the LP has been unveiled – but that all looks set to change soon.
Taking Twitter, Liam told followers that ‘L FUCKIN G is on the way’, adding ‘look out, be brave’, and ‘listening forward to my new tunes all you NGHFB fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide Ha ha’ – along with what many believe to be snippets of new lyrics
His latest attack on his brother Noel follows when Liam slammed him for ‘brown-nosing U2’ last month.
The director of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’ says that the record is ‘epic’ and ‘sounds like Velvet Underground‘.
Earlier this month, a ‘source’ claimed that Richard Ashcroft had helped put together Liam’s live band for his upcoming tour dates.
The same source also revealed that Liam “wants to give fans something they’re not getting from Noel” – namely ‘Be Here Now’ era tracks and songs that include ‘Whatever’, ‘D’You Know What I Mean’, ‘My Big Mouth’ and ‘Don’t Go Away’.
Liam is also said to be practising Beady Eye tracks and rare B-sides, alongside solo material.