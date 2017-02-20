Liam Gallagher teases new album: ‘Noel’s fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide’

'L FUKIN G IS ON HIS WAY'

Liam Gallagher has teased fans that music from his upcoming debut solo album is coming soon – saying that ‘Noel’s fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide’.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman has been at work on his debut solo effort since signing a record deal with Warner Bros last year.

While a number of European festival tour dates have been revealed, so UK dates have been announced and no music from the LP has been unveiled – but that all looks set to change soon.

Taking Twitter, Liam told followers that ‘L FUCKIN G is on the way’, adding ‘look out, be brave’, and ‘listening forward to my new tunes all you NGHFB fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide Ha ha’ – along with what many believe to be snippets of new lyrics

His latest attack on his brother Noel follows when Liam slammed him for ‘brown-nosing U2’ last month.

The director of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’ says that the record is ‘epic’ and ‘sounds like Velvet Underground‘.

Earlier this month, a ‘source’ claimed that Richard Ashcroft had helped put together Liam’s live band for his upcoming tour dates.