Third Eye Blind guitarist claims Liam Gallagher ‘threatened to stab him’ for accidentally throwing Coke can at him

'You guys are shite, you'll never make it'

Third Eye Blind guitarist Kevin Cadogan claims that Liam Gallagher allegedly once ‘threatened to stab him’ for accidentally throwing a can of Coke at him.

Speaking to Billboard about their history to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Cadogan revealed that things turned ugly between the pair backstage where the ‘Semi Charmed Life’ stars were supporting Oasis in the US.

“That was a really cool move to get us that opening gig in San Francisco,” said Cadogan. “It was pretty ballsy. It was just incredible. I got threatened by Liam that night with physical violence. I was drinking a can of Coke and had finished it and crumpled it up and was going to throw it, basketball-style, 20 yards away. The can hit someone who was in the corner — I just saw this glowing ash and the can rolled over to it. After the show he said, ‘You could have gotten stabbed.’ Literally said that. I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘You threw that can at me, man’. I did not throw a can at him.”

Cadogan continued: “Noel [Gallagher] was studying one of my guitars, geeking out on it, and I could tell he was the serious one. Liam afterwards said, ‘You guys are shite, you’ll never make it’. The crowd really got into it. We were told by their management not to get too upset when we get stuff thrown at us at our hometown show.”

NME has contacted Liam Gallagher’s team for a response.

Meanwhile, today saw Gallagher among over 90 new acts added to Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – marking his only UK festival show this year.

While denying that he made comments insulting brother Noel’s new line of Adidas trainers, Gallagher recently shared a photo from the recording studio, having said that rehearsals for his tour are ‘sounding dangerous‘. He revealed that his album will be called ‘As You Were‘, the first single will be called ‘Not For Sale‘, and he has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel‘.

He is reported to have signed up Pete Doherty’s bassist and Babyshambles bandmate Drew McConnel as part of his new live band.