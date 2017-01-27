Liam Gallagher to play huge UK Festival with Radiohead and Kasabian?

Biffy Clyro are also being linked to new Scottish festival TRNSMT.

Liam Gallagher, Radiohead and Kasabian have all reportedly signed up for new Scottish festival TRNSMT.

Announced earlier this week, the new festival will take place on Glasgow Green from July 7-9, traditionally the same dates as T In The Park is held. Fans can sign up on the website now to receive line-up details and pre-sale offers first.

According to The Daily Record, Radiohead will headline the Friday night of the festival, with Kasabian headlining the Saturday night and Biffy Clyro headlining the Sunday night. Liam Gallagher is also reported to have been booked to perform at TRNSMT, which is said to be aiming for a “family-friendly” vibe.

A source is quoted as saying: “Liam loves coming to Scotland. Oasis were huge in Glasgow and after the band split he played his first ever gigs with his new group, Beady Eye at Barrowland in 2011.S o appearing at this new festival is a big step. It’s Liam saying, ‘I’m back’.”

However, none of these bookings has been confirmed by the festival. A spokesperson for TRNSMT told NME that they would not be commenting on the report linking Liam Gallagher, Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro to the festival.

Watch a teaser clip for TRNSMT Festival below.

Liam Gallagher is already booked to perform at Benicassim 2017 this summer and EXIT Festival alongside Jake Bugg. Richard Ashcroft has said he’ll be playing a gig with Liam later this year too.

Gallagher is likely to play material from his forthcoming solo album, which he is understood to be “making good progress” on.

Gallagher recently continued his spat with brother Noel, slamming him for “brown nosing U2”, whom Noel is due to support on tour.

Liam wrote on Twitter: “I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off. NO SHAME” – which many are assuming is aimed at his brother and former bandmate.