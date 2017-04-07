Liam Gallagher and over 90 new acts confirmed for Reading & Leeds 2017

Ash, Sløtface, Pvris and Vince Staples have all join the line-up too.

Liam Gallagher has been added to the line-up of Reading & Leeds festival 2017.

The former Oasis frontman is one of over 90 new acts added to the line-up today (April 7). Ash, Sløtface, Pvris, Vince Staples, Goldie, Bugzy Malone, Declan McKenna and Mura Masa have all been confirmed too.

They join the festival’s three headliners – Eminem, Kasabian and Muse – and other confirmed acts including Bastille, Haim, Charli XCX, Giggs and Korn.

Tim Wheeler of Ash said: “We’re very proud to announce an historic 10th appearance for Ash at the Reading festival. We first performed there in 1995 and our shows at the festival stand among our favourite shows that we’ve ever played, it’s always been a highlight of each year we’ve done it. Somewhere along the way we were promised a statue upon reaching our 10th appearance, so we’re looking forward to the grand unveiling in August!”

Sløtface added: “Just thinking of the fact that we’ll be on the same poster as Kasabian, Charli XCX, At The Drive In and Eminem is really exciting. We love the festival life in the UK and this is the biggest UK festival we’ve ever done, so this has to be amazing.”

Check out the latest poster below.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is gearing up to release his debut solo album this year. Gallagher has confirmed that his album will be called ‘As You Were’, with its first single titled ‘Not For Sale’.

Liam announced details of his solo album last August, later saying that he will “probably fuck off forever” if the record fails. Gallagher had previously denied reports that he was releasing a solo album, saying that he wouldn’t do so because he’s “not a c*nt”. He later tweeted: “It’s official, I’m a c*nt”.

Despite his solo plans, Liam remains open to an Oasis reunion. Bookies have suspended betting on Oasis reforming in 2017, as talk of the band getting back together continues to gather momentum. Ride were reportedly booked to support the band, however they later denied this.

Reading & Leeds festival takes place from 25-27 August over the Bank Holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now and available here.