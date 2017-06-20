Liam Gallagher: ‘Today’s bands only wear guitars because they go with their shoes’

'I'm back for a bit of aggro to counteract the bullshit'

Liam Gallagher has once again hit out at the state of modern rock bands – arguing that they ‘only wear guitars because they go with their shoes’.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye turned solo star was speaking to Dave Fanning for RTE2FM, when he declared that he was back to shake up music with “bit of aggro to counteract the bullshit”.

“I love music as much as anyone,” said Gallagher. “What I see going down is that I’m just ‘leave it out mate, you can do better than that’. I can’t tell a guitar band from a pop band these days. They’ve got guitars around their necks, but I don’t hear guitars. You hear all these bands saying that they’re coming back to save guitar music – but I might not be the smartest tool in the shed – but I know you’ve got to put a guitar on a record to save guitar music…and I don’t hear any guitars.

“They’ve got guitars around their necks because they go with their shoes.”

Dave Fanning – Liam Gallagher by RTÉ2fm Dave chats to Liam Gallagher about Oasis, rivalries and bringing back Rock n Roll!

Explaining how he was back to add more colour and attitude to the music scene, Gallagher said: “That’s what I’m here for and to speak my mind. You read these interviews with so called rock stars and they need to get off the fence. Nothing interesting ever comes out of their mouths, it’s just beige dribble.

“They’re afraid to open their mouths in case their little career falls apart, so they just sit there like those football managers and say the same thing. Come on, give us a bit of passion.”

Liam Gallagher was recently made a late addition to the line-up for Glastonbury 2017, before he releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.