Liam Gallagher announces massive Manchester 2018 homecoming show

As You Were, Manchester

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a massive homecoming show at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford LCC Cricket Ground. Full tour dates and ticket details are below.

The former Oasis turned solo star will be following his huge London Finsbury Park show to cap off his summer 2018 UK tour with a Manchester date at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford – recently headlined by The Courteeners and the site of Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ concert, where Liam himself sang a duet with Coldplay.

The show will take place on Saturday August 18. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday November 24 and will be available here.

Liam Gallagher tour dates and tickets

Gallagher’s full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sunday December 3 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Monday December 4 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Wednesday December 6 2017 – PLYMOUTH Plymouth Pavilions

Thursday December 7 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Sunday December 10 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday December 12 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena Birmingham

Wednesday December 13 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Friday December 15 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Saturday December 16 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Friday June 15 2018 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Saturday June 16 2018 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Friday June 29 2018 – LONDON Finsbury Park

Saturday August 18 2018 – MANCHESTER Emirates Old Trafford

A full support line-up for the Old Trafford show will be announced in the coming months. Revealing who he wants to support him at Finsbury Park, Gallagher said that he wanted a touch of grime.

“It can’t all be 90s stuff, man,” said Liam. “We’ve got to mix it up a bit. I’d like to get Skepta playing, have something a bit different.”