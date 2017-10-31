Liam Gallagher rolls out two more Oasis classics for the first time since they split

Gallagher brought out 'Supersonic' and 'I'm Outta Time' for the first time since 2009

Liam Gallagher brought out even more Oasis classics while on stage last night – performing ‘Supersonic’ and ‘I’m Outta Time’ for the first time since the band split in 2009. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Earlier this week, Gallagher kicked off the new leg of his UK and Ireland tour – performing ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ for the first time since going solo. Then last night while playing a sell-out headline show at the SSE Arena in Belfast, the frontman brought out ‘I’m Outta Time’ midway through the set, before later returning for an encore with ‘Supersonic’.

Liam Gallagher’s setlist was:

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis song)

Morning Glory (Oasis song)

Greedy Soul

Wall of Glass

For What It’s Worth

Bold

Paper Crown

Some Might Say (Oasis song)

Slide Away (Oasis song)

I’m Outta Time(Oasis song) (First time by Liam since 2009)

Come Back to Me

You Better Run

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

Be Here Now (Oasis song)

Encore:

Supersonic (Oasis song) (First time by Liam since 2009)

I’ve All I Need

Live Forever (Oasis song)

“It’s an honour and privilege to be invited on one of my favourite TV shows, the mighty Gogglebox especially with my fam and for such a great cause as Stand up To Cancer,” said Liam.

Meanwhile, Gallagher is on the cover of the new NME Gold – a new series of spin-off magazines will see icons celebrate the music that made them, where the past meets the present. Gallagher is the editor of the very first edition, having poured through the extensive archives of NME (and its sister title, Melody Maker) to painstakingly put together a 100-page selection of legendary features about his heroes, his esteemed contemporaries, and the artists who have influenced him to become the icon that he is today.