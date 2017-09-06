Liam Gallagher responds as fans complain of tour ticket pre-sale ‘farce’

Fans have complained after pre-sale tickets sell out within minutes

Liam Gallagher has issued a response after fans voiced complaints over not being able to purchase pre-sale tickets for the singer’s upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour.

Following his intimate run of launch shows and huge festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds 2017, the former Oasis frontman will now play his biggest solo headline gigs to date – taking in massive venues including Manchester Arena and London’s Alexandra Palace during October and December.

A 48-hour ticket pre-sale via Ticketmaster had been promised to fans that pre-ordered Gallagher’s debut solo album. However, fans have since complained that tickets sold out within minutes when the pre-sale began at 10am this morning (Wednesday, September 10). Others claimed that they failed to receive an access code despite pre-ordering the release.

“Absolute farce, Pre order an album to get pre release and they sell out in 1 minute. Pissed off ever so slightly,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another said: “Get all the pre-sale codes and can’t even buy my ticket! So much for 1st come 1st served!”

Fans have also noted how many pre-sale tickets have already made their way to secondary ticketing websites. Some tickets on GetMeIn are selling for £300 and Viagogo have tickets priced at £374.

Gallagher has since responded to the complaints with a series of tweets, writing: “COOL IT OUT,” before adding: “We’re sorting it out stay cool brothers n sisters”. He went on to state that there would be “more tickets coming back on sale and we are enforcing limited per person & cancelling any multiple purchases”.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday September 8 and will be available here.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster has told NME that there had been “no technical issues experienced” with the pre-sale, adding: “This was a very high demand event, and a simple case of demand outweighing supply. In no way did having a pre-sale code guarantee a ticket – it was a first come, first served basis. There will be a further pre-sale tomorrow”.

Liam Gallagher’s upcoming tour dates are:

October

30 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

December

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Brighton, Centre

16 – Manchester, Arena