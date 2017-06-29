The album kicks off his LG's recent single 'Wall Of Glass'.

Liam Gallagher has shared his ‘As You Were’ album tracklist on Twitter.

The former Oasis frontman revealed each track title one by one – with a small break in the middle while he charged his phone.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Bold’

3. ‘Greedy Soul’

4. ‘Paper Crown’

5. ‘For What It’s Worth’

6. ‘When I’m In Need’

7. ‘You Better Run’

8. ‘I Get By’

9. ‘Chinatown’

10. ‘Come Back To Me’

11. ‘Universal Gleam’

12. ‘I’ve All I Need’

Gallagher has recently confirmed that ‘As You Were’ will be released on October 6. The album will feature four tracks produced by Adele/Beck collaborator Greg Kurstin, including the single ‘Wall Of Glass’. The rest of the album was produced by Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with Radiohead, Mumford and Sons, and Circa Waves.

“I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” Liam has said of the album. “It’s the Lennon Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.”

Gallagher performed tracks from the album during his well-received Glastonbury set this weekend.

‘As You Were’ is available to pre-order now from Liam Gallagher’s website. It will be released in standard and deluxe editions on digital, CD, vinyl and limited edition coloured vinyl. A special boxset is also available to pre-order from this website.

Liam’s album will arrive a month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. He recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

“I’m sure he definitely knows that I’m fucking gonna come again, without a doubt,” Liam said in an interview with Q Magazine. “Course he’s fucking arsed. He plays it like he don’t give a fuck.”

Asked about the closeness of the two albums’ release dates, Liam replied: “Oh I’m all for it. Listen, I’ll go toe to toe with any cunt. If that becomes a fucking circus, then there’s nothing new there, is there? I mean, I’m sure it’ll (Noel’s album) be fucking amazing. But it just won’t be more amazing than mine.”