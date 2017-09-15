Liam Gallagher says Twitter could ‘kill’ his career

Ex-Oasis frontman also describes his own tweets as "amazing"

Liam Gallagher has said that his tweets could “kill” his career.

The former Oasis frontman – known for his Twitter outbursts that include repeated digs at his brother Noel – was speaking in an interview with The Telegraph when he described his own tweets as “amazing”.

But he added: “I could kill my career every fucking weekend when I get on that Twitter or talk in interviews. But it is what it is. People want a bit of fucking honesty. Everyone’s sick of fucking politician fucking rock’n’roll stars who are saying one thing one minute and not saying it the next.”

“My worst habit is talking,” he said later. “I talk a lot. I like the sound of me own voice.”

Asked why he goes on Twitter rants, Gallagher said: “I’ve still got the hump, mate,” adding: “I certainly don’t want to settle down and become like some fucking people who think they’ve got their shit all sorted. There’s a lot of graft to do. You just don’t want to turn into a lot of these other people who are out there, i.e. our kid [Noel], who just seem very smug in their fucking little lives.”

Blaming it on “passion, man”, Liam went on to say: “It’s very easy to fall into the trap when you’ve got a lot of people patting you on the back. I know how great I am. And I know how shit I am. And a lot of other people just think they’re fucking great and they’d do well realising they’re fucking not.”

Questioned whether he should “let go” of his grudges against Noel, Liam said: “I don’t want to let it go. What’s there to let go? I just like having a pop at him… Don’t want to let him go, mate, fuck that. Got him right on the ropes… Noel would love it if I just shut up shop and gave him an easy life to go and do his thing. It’s not happening.”

“We’re not here to speak about that c**t, he’s had enough,” Gallagher continued. “But for the record, I don’t hate him… He’s had four fucking years of [peace] and now I’m back doing what I do, I’m going to make it very fucking hard for him to get back in the ring.”

“I’ve got nothing to apologise to Noel Gallagher for. He was the one who split the band up, because he reckons I was the big bad wolf and scaring him and all that. That’s bollocks. Everyone knows the truth… He wanted to go and do his own thing, which is fine, but don’t throw people under the bus along the way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher went on to reveal his ‘zen’ secret to coping with long-haul flights and why he doesn’t like Game Of Thrones.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo record ‘As You Were’ on October 6.