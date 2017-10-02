Is Liam Gallagher preparing to tone himself down on Twitter?

Say it ain't so, LG.

Liam Gallagher has hinted that he might be preparing to soften his notoriously blunt approach on Twitter.

Just last week the ‘Wall Of Glass’ singer used Twitter to criticise his brother Noel over the high price of his High Flying Birds tour tickets in North America.

Liam tweeted: “350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*nt when will it all stop as you were LG x”

However, this morning Liam tweeted cryptically: “Thought of the day. Is [it] ever really too late for social fucking media training as you fucking were LG x”

Responding to the tweet, fans urged Liam not to change his tweeting style, with one branding him the “don of social media”.

Last week, Liam also said that his “only regret” about Oasis splitting up was that Noel “became a dickhead”.

“I have nothing to apologise for when it comes to Oasis ending,” Liam told The Big Issue. “That was not my doing. That was all Noel. I just got dealt those cards so I moved on. Yeah, I miss the band. I miss having the lads about.”

Liam continued: “The only regret I have is that our kid [Noel] became a dickhead. I regret his head got turned and he brought The Sun into our dressing rooms. Other than that, I don’t regret one bit. People know we meant it and we didn’t kiss arse to get where we got. It’s all been amazing.”

You can see Liam’s UK live dates in full below:

October 2017

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

November 2017

1 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

December 2017

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Brighton, Centre

16 – Manchester, Arena