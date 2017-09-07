Liam Gallagher adds show to 2017 UK and Ireland arena tour

Ex-Oasis frontman heads on tour in October

Liam Gallagher has added a date to his upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour scheduled for later this year.

Following his intimate run of launch shows and huge festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds 2017, the former Oasis frontman had announced that he would play his biggest solo headline gigs to date – taking in massive venues including Manchester Arena and London’s Alexandra Palace – during October and December.

Now the singer has added a Newcastle date to the live run too, taking place at the city’s Metro Radio Arena on November 1.

As well as this, Gallagher has also upgraded his Belfast venue from Ulster Hall to the SSE Arena. The show will still take place on October 30.

See Liam Gallagher’s updated tour schedule below:

October

30th – Belfast, The SSE Arena

November

1st – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

December

3rd – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6th – Plymouth, Pavilions

7th – London, Alexandra Palace

10th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12th – Birmingham, Arena

13th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15th – Brighton, Centre

16th – Manchester, Arena

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday (September 8) and will be available here.

Earlier this week, Gallagher issued a response after fans voiced complaints over not being able to purchase pre-sale tickets for the tour.

“COOL IT OUT,” Liam tweeted, before adding: “We’re sorting it out stay cool brothers n sisters”. He went on to state that there would be “more tickets coming back on sale and we are enforcing limited per person & cancelling any multiple purchases”.