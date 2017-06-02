Liam Gallagher says he’ll be voting Labour but ‘doesn’t know what Corbyn is about’

Ex-Oasis frontman doesn't 'get involved' in politics but enjoys watching Prime Minister's Questions 'for the craic'

Liam Gallagher has indicated that he’ll be voting for the Labour Party in the upcoming UK general election despite not knowing the policies of leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Britain votes on June 8 with Corbyn’s Labour experiencing a recent surge in polls.

Speaking to Channel 4’s Jon Snow this week, ex-Oasis frontman Gallagher said: “I don’t really get involved [in politics]. I keep an eye on it. I have been partial to watch Prime Minister’s Questions just for the craic because I find them hilarious. I do try and see what’s going on but it sort of goes in [one ear] and out [the other].”

He added: “I was brought up in a Labour Party kinda house and that, so I’ll be voting Labour but that’s as far as it goes. I don’t really know what [Corbyn] is about… or the other one [Theresa May].”

Watch the full interview below.

During the interview, Corbyn revealed that he prefers Oasis to Blur.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher released his debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’ this week, as well as playing his debut solo gig in Manchester and a triumphant London show last night (June 1).

Gallagher is expected to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.