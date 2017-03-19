Liam Gallagher reveals first solo single title, and vows to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better’ than Noel

Get ready for 'Not For Sale'

Liam Gallagher has revealed the title of his debut solo single, as well as vowing to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better’ than his brother Noel when he heads out on tour.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman had previous revealed that his debut solo album will be called ‘As You Were‘. Now, he’s taken to Twitter again to tell his fans and followers that the first single to be lifted from the record will be called ‘Not For Sale’.

He then went on to seemingly attack his brother and former bandmate one again when he continued “see the fake bombing about in his stone island again coz he’s in [Manchester] he’ll be back in his Prada 1st thing tomorrow” – before promising that he’ll be opening his upcoming live sets on his solo tour ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and ending with ‘Rocking Chair’. “About time they were done proper,” he said.

“To all you NG fanboys, I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger and better than him evening if I was kicked in the bollocks by a wood pigeon.”

Liam added: “To all the people who dig what I’m about, I know you’ll freak out as its proper. To the people who hate what I’m about, I hope it sends you mad.”

This latest development in the roll-out of Gallagher’s solo album follows another Twitter announcement he made last month where he proclaimed that “L FUCKIN G is on the way”, before promising that Noel’s fans would have “nowhere to run or hide” once ‘As You Were’ comes out.

Meanwhile, Gallagher will play a handful of European festival dates later this year, with UK live shows yet to be announced. See his current touring schedule below.

EXIT Festival, Serbia (July 6)

Benicàssim, Spain (July 13-17)

Lollapalooza Paris, France (July 22-23)

Osheaga Music & Arts, Montreal (August 4-6)