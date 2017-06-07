Watch behind the scenes footage of Liam Gallagher’s ‘Wall Of Glass’ video

It includes inteviews with both Liam and director Francois Rousselet

Liam Gallagher has offered a behind the scenes look at his new music video ‘Wall Of Glass’.

‘Wall Of Glass’ is the former Oasis frontman’s debut solo single and will feature on his upcoming album, out in October. Both the track and its video were released late last month (May).

In new behind the scenes footage, Liam explains inspiration for the clip. “I’d say it’s a bit Game Of Death, a bit Bruce Lee vibes,” he said, adding: “Loads of mirrors everywhere. No mic stand, which is a bit new for me.”

This new video also features an interview with director Francois Rousselet. See below.

Watch the official video beneath:

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the One Love benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday evening – and branded Noel a “sad fuck” for failing to appear too.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Liam is currently gearing up to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October – just before Noel’s next record with The High Flying Birds. He has said that he is “all for” a chart battle with his brother and former bandmate.