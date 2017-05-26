Liam Gallagher teases debut single ‘Wall Of Glass’ on Facebook Live

The 21-second clip sees Gallagher in the studio

Liam Gallagher has shared a teaser of his upcoming single ‘Wall Of Glass’ during a video on Facebook Live.

In the 21-second clip, Gallagher is seen listening to the single in the studio. It’s set to be the first release from his new album ‘As You Were’.

His album ‘As You Were’ will be released in October, and fans can pre-order ‘Wall Of Glass’ from today. You can watch the teaser video below.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman appears on the cover of this week’s NME for one of his first in-depth interviews since going solo.

Today (May 26), he announced details of his first ever UK and Ireland solo tour, kicking off next week – with all profits from the opening homecoming show going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, in the wake of this week’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Asked if he’ll be playing Oasis songs, Gallagher replied: “Straight away. Some at the beginning, some in the middle and some at the end.”

Liam Gallagher’s full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

May

30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

June

1 – London, Electric Brixton

10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

Earlier this week (May 24), Liam Gallagher discussed working with Adele‘s producer Greg Kurstin for his upcoming debut solo album.

Speaking in a new interview with ES magazine, Gallagher admitted that he brought Kurstin on board partly because he himself is “limited” as a songwriter.

“It is what it is, mate. I didn’t write [Oasis hit] ‘Live Forever’ but as soon as I sang it, I made it my own. I class myself as a rock ‘n’ roll singer who writes the odd tune now and again. And that is it. I’m not going out saying I’m Bob Dylan.”

“Ideally, you want to do it yourself. But I can’t write those fucking big songs. I’m limited. My verses are up there, but I just can’t do that next bit.”