Liam Gallagher wants Oasis, Stone Roses and The Verve to play a gig together

Gallagher hints at "something big" for next summer

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s been trying “for years” to book a gig featuring Oasis, The Stone Roses and The Verve, also hinting at “something big” coming next summer.

The former Oasis frontman releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ this Friday (October 6), but took to Twitter earlier today (October 4) to tell a fan how he wants the three bands to unite for one big gig. “What a night,” he said, “Some people need to get [off their] high chairs”.

“So many extraordinary people on this planet,” Liam added. “We need to come together, c’mon music is power”.

Gallagher also teased his plans for an event next summer, saying: “Stay tuned but I’m gonna round up the troops for something… all are welcome”.

“Now we have your attention, stay tuned, we are family, Gallagher vibes in the area,” he went on to tweet.

See Liam’s tweets in full below:

After denying any feud with The Stone Roses earlier this year, Gallagher recently said that he would love to form a supergroup with them and Richard Ashcroft.

“Anyone that would be in a supergroup or that would have anything to do with a supergroup are all solo,” said Gallagher. “There’s far too many solo stars out there for my liking and not enough bands. I’m doing this cause I have to. I’d much prefer to be in a band.”

Liam added: “The ideal ones would be the guys out of The Stone Roses. I think they just split up, so that would be good. [Richard] Ashcroft would be good. There’s a lot of people out there, but the majority of them are all doing their own thing. But, if they want to do one, give us a shout. I’ll do it.”